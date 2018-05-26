Dear Santa Fe,

Your tight-knit city changed forever last Friday. Evil paid a visit to your high school and took 10

beautiful souls, adding you as the latest member of a fraternity that also has felt your pain and

sadness when someone chose to violently resolve whatever issues resided in their hearts.

Columbine. Las Vegas. Blacksburg. Newtown. Orlando. The list could go on.

In the midst of your heartache, your city is now swarmed with media. One can’t go more than

two blocks and not see a satellite truck or an overanxious reporter wanting your time. Ceaseless

cameras have interrupted your world at a time where seniors should be focused on graduation,

families should be planning summer vacations and the Indians baseball team applauded

for an outstanding season.

You want your city back. You want the time to grieve in private and celebrate the lives that

were taken away from your community. The healing process is in its initial stages but you’d

prefer if the media would take their cameras and questions and leave you alone.

Last Friday morning was the darkest moment of the 29 years I have been in journalism.

My relationship with your city has been built on celebrating the achievements of your athletic

program. I have always looked forward to arriving to Santa Fe, where I have been welcomed

with open arms and a friendly style that defines your city.

As a journalist, I wanted to know why this had happened

and desired to give a level of dignity and compassion to an

unspeakable act that no reporter wishes to cover.

I’ve heard about the pushy journalists who have shown

little respect to the feelings of those who have been permanantly

scarred. The pain and grief is already overwhelming

yet to have the media turning your city into the center of

the news world has become just as unbearable.

You want your city back. We at The Post Newspaper understand

that.

While our presence has been in Santa Fe, we, as a newspaper,

agreed on Friday morning that we would keep our

distance and respect your feelings as you begin to process

the tragedy and begin to start asking the hard questions

as to why your city had to be added to this unmeasureably

painful list. Our job is cover the story but our responsibility

as human beings exceeds that. We may all come from different

cities in Galveston County but we are joined at the

hip.

Your pain is our pain and in one of the darkest moments

in the history of this area, the unity and support displayed

by Galveston County has reminded us not only how fragile

our world is, but it also showed the love and compassion

that flows among those of us who either were raised in this

area or call it home.

We are here for you, Santa Fe. However, we also are

aware of when to let you free. Long after the major cable

channels and other news outlets are off to cover the next

big story, The Post Newspaper will still be here by your

side.

You are loved, Santa Fe. Always know that.

Santa Fe Strong,

Brandon C. Williams