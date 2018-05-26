HURRICANE SEASON – ARE YOU READY?

Each week we will post suggestions for preparing for a hurricane – at home, at

work, on the road. Whether you have to evacuate or not is often a last minute

decision. Getting prepared now will make a big difference when you find yourself

having to decide whether to stay or go.

Make an emergency car kit

Always keep an emergency kit in your car in case you need to leave quickly

during a hurricane. Make sure you include:

• Food that doesn’t go bad (like canned food)

• Flares

• Jumper cables (sometimes called booster cables)

• Maps

• Tools, like a roadside emergency kit

• A first aid kit and instructions

• A fire extinguisher

• Sleeping bags

• Flashlight and extra batteries

• Having a GPS — either in your car or on your smartphone — can help

during an emergency too.

Make sure your car is ready

• Fill your car’s gas tank. You may also want to consider making plans with

friends or family to get a ride.

• Double check your car’s emergency kit.

• Move cars and trucks into your garage or under cover.

Visit Ready.gov for more information on emergency plans and supply kits.

HURRICAND WATCH = conditions possible within the next 48 hours

Steps to Take:

• Review your evacuation route.

• Check your disaster supply kit and add items to meet family needs

HURRICANE WARNING = conditions expected within 36 hours

Steps to Take

• Follow evacuation orders

• Check in with family and friends thru text or social media

Emergency Notifications

Sign up for Texas City’s emergency

notifications to receive important

alerts, warnings and instructions

as critical situations arise. This service

is open to Texas City residents

and businesses. You can also use

this same link to edit or update your

contact information if you have already

submitted it.

By creating a Blackboard account,

you can customize your profile

and adjust your notification preferences

(call only, text messages,

email, etc.). An account also allows

you to update your contact information

any time. Go to: http://www.

texas-city-tx.org/page/emer.home