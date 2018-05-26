TAX PAYMENTS DUE!

The last day for disaster, senior, disabled persons and disabled veteran third quarter installment for 2017 property taxes is due by May 31st. The second half of the split or half payment installment is due July 2nd. This is also the deadline to apply to a payment agreement on any 2017 delinquent property taxes in order to avoid 15% to 20% attorney fees from being added to past due accounts. Avoid hefty penalty and interest and make those payments on time or contact our office to discuss your options. Payments may be mailed or left in GCTO drop boxes, paid online (www.galcotax.com) via electronic check ($1 bank fee) or credit card (2.5% merchant fee) or credit card via telephone (toll free) at 1-866-865-1433 (English) or 1-866-865-1435 (Spanish). Tax Office branches are open 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City. Satellite offices in Friendswood are open Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and Crystal Beach from 8 am to 4:30 pm the third Tuesday of each month (June 19th). Both satellite offices close one hour for lunch from Noon to 1 pm. For directions or locations, please call (toll free) 1-877-766-2284. Specific questions regarding your property taxes may be directed to a Property Tax Specialist by calling 409-766-2481. Galveston County Tax Office May 16, 2018.