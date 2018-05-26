THOUGHTS TO PONDER

From: Lou Ringer

As we face the harsh realities of our time in history, it sometimes

helps to look back and reflect on other times in our history when our

country faced difficulties that seemed to challenge who we are as

a people and what this country stands for. This is a story of a man

who brought humor to help us understand the horrors of war and the

gratitude that so many who served felt for his gift Today, we still have

brave soldiers who serve all over the world. We also have men and

women who are facing situations equally as horrific as we try to find

an answer to the attacks on our schools and churches, as they risk

their lives, time and time again, to protect us and our children as we

go about our day. They do not question, they do not hesitate. Just

like our soldiers abroad, they study; they prepare; they practice; and

when the time came, they acted. And for that we must be very, very

grateful.

He meant so much to the millions of Americans who fought in World

War II, and to those who had waited for them to come home. He was a

kid cartoonist for Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper; Mauldin’s

drawings of his muddy, exhausted, whisker-stubble infantrymen Willie

and Joe were the voice of truth about what it was like on the front

lines.

Mauldin was an enlisted man just like the soldiers for whom he

drew; his gripes were their gripes, his laughs their laughs, his heartaches

their heartaches. He was one of them. They loved him.

He never held back. Sometimes, when his cartoons cut too close

for comfort, superior officers tried to tone him down. In one memorable

incident, he enraged Gen. George S. Patton, who informed

Mauldin he wanted the pointed cartoons celebrating the fighting men,

lampooning the high-ranking officers to stop. Now! The news passed

from soldier to soldier. How was Sgt. Bill Mauldin going to stand up to

Gen. Patton? It seemed impossible.

Not quite. Mauldin, it turned out, had an ardent fan: Five-star Gen.

Dwight D. Eisenhower, SCAFE, Supreme Commander of the Allied

Forces in Europe . Ike put out the word: “Mauldin draws what Mauldin

wants.” Mauldin won. Patton lost.

If, in your line of work, you’ve ever considered yourself a young

hotshot, or if you’ve ever known anyone who has felt that way about

him or herself, the story of Mauldin’s young manhood will humble

you. Here is what, by the time he was 23 years old, Mauldin had accomplished:

He won the Pulitzer Prize & was on the cover of Time

magazine. His book “Up Front” was the No. 1 best-seller in the United

States.

All of that at 23. Yet, when he returned to civilian life and grew

older, he never lost that boyish Mauldin grin, never outgrew his excitement

about doing his job, never a big-shot or high-hat to the people

with whom he worked every day.

I was lucky enough to be one of them. Mauldin roamed the hallways

of the Chicago Sun-Times in the late 1960s and early 1970s with

no more officiousness or air of haughtiness than if he was a copyboy.

That impish look on his face remained.

He had achieved so much. He won a second Pulitzer Prize, and he

should have won a third for what may be the single greatest editorial

cartoon in the history of the craft: his deadline rendering, on the day

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, of the statue at the

Lincoln Memorial, slumped in grief, its head cradled in its hands. But

he never acted as if he was better than the people he met. He was still

Mauldin, the enlisted man.

During the late summer of 2002, as Mauldin lay in that California

nursing home, some of the old World War II infantry guys caught wind

of it. They didn’t want Mauldin to go out that way. They thought he

should know he was still their hero. Gordon Dillow, a columnist for the

Orange County Register, put out the call in Southern California for

people in the area to send their best wishes to Mauldin. I joined Dillow

in the effort, helping to spread the appeal nationally, so Bill would not

feel so alone. Soon, more than 10,000 cards and letters had arrived

at Mauldin’s bedside.

Better than that, old soldiers began to show up just to sit with Mauldin, to let him

know that they were there for him, as he, so long ago, had been there for them. So

many volunteered to visit Bill that there was a waiting list. Here is how Todd DePastino,

in the first paragraph of his wonderful biography of Mauldin, described it:

“Almost every day in the summer and fall of 2002, they came to Park Superior

nursing home in Newport Beach , California , to honor Army Sergeant, Technician

Third Grade, Bill Mauldin. They came bearing relics of their youth: medals, insignia,

photographs, and carefully folded newspaper clippings. Some wore old garrison caps.

Others arrived resplendent in uniforms over a half century old. Almost all of them wept

as they filed down the corridor like pilgrims fulfilling some long-neglected obligation.”

One of the veterans explained to me why it was so important: “You would have to

be part of a combat infantry unit to appreciate what moments of relief Bill gave us. You

had to be reading a soaking wet Stars and Stripes in a water-filled foxhole and then

see one of his cartoons.”

Mauldin is buried in Arlington National Cemetery . Last month, the kid cartoonist

made it onto a first-class postage stamp. It’s an honor that most generals and admirals

never receive. What Mauldin would have loved most, I believe, is the sight of the two

guys who keep him company on that stamp. Take a look at it. There’s Willie. There’s

Joe. And there, to the side, drawing them and smiling that shy, quietly observant smile,

is Mauldin himself. With his buddies, right where he belongs. Forever.

What a story, and a fitting tribute to a man and to a time that few of us can still

remember. But I say to you youngsters, you must most seriously learn of, and remember

with respect, the sufferings and sacrifices of your fathers, grandfathers and great

grandfathers in times you cannot ever imagine today with all you have. But the only

reason you are free to have it all is because of them and those brave men and women

who, even today, follow in their footsteps.