I am not often without words, yet that is where

I find myself during this time of extreme grief

most of us are feeling in our communities.

We watched in horror. We were angry, sad,

heartbroken, and even confused by what happened.

I am all too familiar with grief, having

lost a child and a husband. I am still working

my way through it every single day, and will be for as long as I have breath.

Therefore I’m sharing something that has brought me comfort, and maybe it

will do the same for you.

We Remember Them

In the rising of the sun and in its going down,We remember them;

In the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter,We remember them;

In the opening of buds and in the warmth of summer,We remember them;

In the rustling of leaves and the beauty of autumn,We remember them;

In the beginning of the year and when it ends,We remember them;

When we are weary and in need of strength,We remember them;

When we are lost and sick at heart,We remember them;

When we have joys we yearn to share,We remember them;

So long as we live, they too shall live

For they are now a part of us as We remember them.

From Gates Of Prayer,

Judaism Prayerbook