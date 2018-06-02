ARTIST PAM HATCH REVEALS A SECRET SUBJECT SHE LOVES TO PAINT

Painter Pam Hatch, who grew up in Texas City and now

lives in League City, says her greatest reward from art is

“people being touched by my work in some way.” Hatch

paints in vibrant-toned pastels and acrylic, and she teaches

classes in those media at Sue Bown Studio in Dickinson,

Upper Bay Frame & Gallery in League City, and

Texas Art Supply in League City. A Galveston Art League

member who is well-known for her landscapes executed

in pastels, Hatch, 72, also leads workshops in that specialty

at the Art League’s downtown Galveston gallery.

She has won awards at Art League juried competitions

and has been published twice in the Christians in

the Visual Arts (CIVA) international directory. Hatch sells

her paintings, which are often inspired by photos she has

taken during her Texas travels, at Upper Bay Frame & Gallery

and through her website, PamHatch.com. Below, she

shares personal insights about art and her approach to

painting.

Q: When did you start creating artwork?

A: I loved it from the time I was a child and began with

the usual crayons and pencils. My family was very artoriented

and encouraged me. My mother drew, my grandmother

was an artist in oil, and my grandfather, who was

an architect in Galveston, painted in watercolor. As a

young teenager, I began working in oil, but turpentine

and linseed oil give me a headache so I don’t do oils

anymore.

Q: What types of art classes have you taken? Are

you still learning?

A: I took a couple at Alvin Community

College, but I’m mostly self-taught

and have taken workshops through the

years. I get inspired when I read and

see something creative. It inspires me

to experiment. I still want to improve. My

biggest challenge is getting values ―

the darkness and lightness of colors ―

right because I wasn’t taught that, and

the books available then didn’t teach it

the way they do now. I’m also working

on composition and printing and trying

to improve my technique.

Q: What famous artist you admire?

A: The first one who comes to mind is

the Spanish artist Joaquin Sorolla. He’s

known for painting beautiful light on figures

and water.

Q: What types of things do you paint?

A: I did a lot of wetlands and people

called me “the marsh lady” or “the

swamp lady.” I have a tendency to go toward water.

I like the reflections and the symbolism of water, the

peacefulness of it. But my real love is painting the

interiors of churches

even though I haven’t

done a lot of them. I

got started with them through the Sacred Places Tour

in Galveston.

Q: Can you briefly describe your process?

A: I’m not a structured painter. I’m inspired by the

memory of what I’m painting ― the wind, sound, the

water rushing by. I look at the composition. I might

remove a tree if it’s in the wrong place for the best

composition of the painting. I like color and I like to

push the color in my art. Sometimes I paint in colors

that aren’t true to real life. I like to give the color a little

sparkle.

Q: Do you work mostly indoors?

A: Yes, because it’s more comfortable for me. But

my classes go outside a couple of times a year to

plein air paint.

Q: Do you manage your time well?

A: I’m not very disciplined. When I was younger, I

was more focused. I get distracted more easily now

that my husband retired and our schedule is very flexible.

I want to try everything. In the past I’ve done as

many as 100 paintings a year, but now it’s closer to

10 a year.

Q: What’s your best tip for beginning artists?

A: Try not to copy other artists’ work unless it’s just

to learn technique. So many people are copying today

because it’s easy. But you won’t develop a voice

of your own by copying.