BE THE CHANGE – SPIRITUAL WARFARE

By: Shelle Amey

Many times you may have heard someone say “the battle is not yours, it’s the Lords” or “just take it to the Lord in prayer”. What we have to understand about these statements is yes we should pray to God, but God has also given those of ussaved through Jesus Christ the power to fight battles in His name and with His word. We can only stand strong in the Lord’s power, it is God’s armor that protects us, and our battle is ultimately against spiritual forces of evil in the world. In your life you may be experiencing attacks from the enemy in many forms and through many people. Spiritual warfare is complexly built into the structure of living life in the Christian faith. It’s a part of glorifying God. It’s a part of being shaped into the image of Christ. It can feel overwhelming and overpowering. It can hinder your every effort to do right, follow God, and fulfill His call. It threatens you but that’s all it can do. Storms might toss you and trials might afflict you. Distress may hasten you and at times your Heavenly Father may allow you to endure some long nights, but through Christ the bible says we shall overcome by the blood of the lamb and the word of our testimony. So a lot of the battles and struggles that we go through in life are really not for us. God knew that we were strong enough to carry that and later witness to another brother or sister in Christ to edify them and bring glory to God. The bible also says that we will have trials and tribulations in this life but be of good cheer because Jesus has already overcame the world. We are in Christ so that makes us overcomers as well. So as you grow in Christ and different spiritual battles come your way, know that you can safely abide in God if you allow Him to lead and guide you in your walk with Christ. The bible says that God will never leave us nor forsake us and every day of our life was fashioned when yet there were none. Therefore, there is nothing in this life or the life to come that will ever catch God off-guard when it comes to the things that concern you. Trust God, and always know that He has your best interest at heart. God allows things to fall apart so that they can fall into place.