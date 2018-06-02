READY, SET, GO

June is here which means several things. For some, the fact that school is out and graduations have happened or are happening, will mean some preparation and changes to the family dynamics! From young ones being home, to college kids returning, it all brings change in our routine. Some families may be caught up in plans with their June or summer bride or groom. But for all of us living near the Gulf Coast, it means the beginning of hurricane season, which is predicted to be more active than usual. I am hoping ‘they’ are wrong! We all have enough excitement and personal storms in our lives without another Harvey, Ike, Rita, or Alicia knocking on our door! For those of us who dealt with any or all of those storms, we certainly have a new respect for hurricanes, their warnings, ratings, and how dangerous they can be. I want to ask each of you to take this year and make sure you have a plan for your family. Be prepared. Know what you are going to do and how you are going to do it. Start purchasing the things you will need, now. Have copies of important papers ready now. Have a plan and crate for your pet(s) ready. If you start now, should we have a storm start brewing, your confusion and frustration will be much lower. If you have those that you know that might need help to get ready, do what you can to lend a hand. It’s a great time to share kindness too.