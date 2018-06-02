SENATOR LARRY TAYLOR NAMED CHAIR OF SELECT COMMITTEE TO STUDY SCHOOL VIOLENCE

Austin, Texas (June 1, 2018) – On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick named Senator Larry Taylor (R-Friendswood) as Chairman of a nine-member Senate select committee to address school violence and school security. The appointment comes in the weeks following the shooting at Santa Fe High School in which eight students and two teachers were killed. Senator Taylor represents the City of Santa Fe in Galveston County. “This has been a difficult and heartbreaking time for our community,” said Senator Taylor. “While the healing process is just beginning, now is the time to unite to explore solutions that will prevent more devastating attacks from happening in the future. I appreciate the Lieutenant Governor’s leadership and commitment to finding solutions for violence in schools and I am ready to get to work with my fellow senators.” Other members of the committee are Senator Joan Huffman (R-Houston), who will serve as Vice Chair, and senators Don Huffines, Charles Schwertner, Kelly Hancock, Royce West, Eddie Lucio Jr., John Whitmire, and Brandon Creighton. The committee will hold its first meeting in June and will complete its work by the beginning of August. Senator Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe) was one of nine senators appointed to the committee by Lieutenant Governor Patrick, stated “We as Americans and as Texans have recently experienced too many horrible tragedies in our schools,” said Senator Creighton. “This is an issue that needs immediate action as well as long-term solutions to ensure our children are kept safe while at school, and I am pleased the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and the entire Senate have shown a commitment to address this issue with actual solutions by the start of next school year.” Under the Lieutenant Governor’s direction, the committee will be meeting throughout the summer, hosting public hearings to hear testimony, and completing a study to be presented to the 86th Texas Legislature. In addition, Governor Abbott released his School and Firearm Safety Action Plan yesterday, which includes numerous recommendations to improve safety. “We must all step up to address mental health, violence, and school security to ensure our students do not enter their schools every day in fear, “said Senator Creighton. “I am looking forward to hearing and learning from stakeholders across the state in addition to hosting my own round tables across Senate District 4 to hear from education and law enforcement experts from our own communities.” If you wish to provide input by either attending a public hearing or by contacting Senator Creighton’s office, please visit senate.texas.gov for information on posted hearings or to send Senator Creighton a message Senator Larry Taylor is a lifelong Texan and Baylor University graduate raised in Friendswood. He and his wife Kerri have three adult children and two grandchildren. Senator Taylor owns Truman Taylor Insurance Agency in Friendswood, an independent agency started by his father 55 years ago. Prior to his election to the Texas Senate in 2012, he served five terms in the Texas House of Representatives. Senator Taylor represents Senate District 11, comprised of portions of Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris Counties.