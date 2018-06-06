FOR REEL! YOUNGSTER AMONG FIRST STAR TEXAS WINNERS

THE 2018 EDITION of the CCA STAR Texas Tournament is already off to a strong start as the contest had its first two winners on consecutive days.

Larry Holman of Highlands pulled in the year’s first tagged redfish on May 26 and became the initial winner of the grand prize, a 2018 Ford F-150 with a 23-foot Haynie Boat, Mercury Motor and Coastline Trailer. Holman took his fish to Marburger’s Sporting Goods in Seabrook for the official weigh-in.

Less than 24 hours later, 12-year-old Sam Lack reeled in a tagged redfish at the Port O’Connor Fishing Center. Unable to receive the truck/trailer package, the young man from Bellaire will receive a $25,000 scholarship from Texas Ford Dealers along with getting the Haynie boat package.

A third potential winner was found to be ineligble, with the tagged fish in question being released.

Entering this week, there were still three truck/boat packages still available along with 17 boats, three UTVs and $325,000 in scholarships.