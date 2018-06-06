H-GAC ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHUCK WEMPLE

The Houston-Galveston Area Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Operating Officer Chuck Wemple as the new Executive Director of the council of government effective June 1, 2018. Mr. Wemple succeeds outgoing Executive Director Jack Steele after 45 years of service with the agency.

On April 17, 2018, H-GAC Board Chair Councilman Floyd Emery with the City of Missouri City commissioned the H-GAC Executive Director Selection Committee made up of Past Board Chairs, and representatives from counties and cities from throughout the 13-county region. On May 15, following an Executive Session, the H-GAC Board of Directors approved the Committee’s recommendation to appoint Chuck Wemple as the next Executive Director. Mr. Wemple brings over 15 years of experience in the fields of Economic Development, Disaster Recovery, Regional Resiliency, and Community and Environmental Planning. Chuck began his career at H-GAC in 2003 and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in March 2013.

Houston-Galveston Area Council The Houston-Galveston Area Council (www.h-gac.com) is a voluntary association of local governments in the 13-county Gulf Coast Planning Region—an area of 12,500 square miles and nearly 7 million people. H-GAC works to promote efficient and accountable use of local, state, and federal tax dollars and serves as a problem-solving and information forum for local government needs.