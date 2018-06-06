MARKET BIOGRAPHY-TAMARA KRITER

SAVE THE DATE! The Village of Tuscan Lakes is proud to present The 2nd Annual Artisan and Home Decor Market on September 29, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

We would like to introduce one of our new local vendors Tamara Kriter, Owner of {the shard yard}. {the shard yard} is now located inside Grand Central Station Gift Boutique in Seabrook, TX. 1002-A N. Meyer Avenue (across from Tookie’s Seafood). Not only can you purchase a one of a kind piece of art, you can create your own in a workshop. {the shard yard} provides Glass Art Home Workshops & Shard Parties where reclaimed glass is fused with your creativity. After a brief introduction of techniques and safety guidelines, beginners to professional artists are soon off and running to create their one-of-a-kind piece of art. {the shard yard} provides a unique experience where memories and treasures are formed. No previous experience is necessary. All tools and materials are included in your one to two hour home workshop. Kids’ workshops are also available for scouts, youth organizations, day camps and parties.

The diverse media of shard art is very forgiving and develops right before your eyes. They can also create commissioned pieces for you. Pricing is based on size and complexity.

Mark you calendars for September 29, 2018 to purchase your one-of-a-kind pieces of art to take home for you, family or friends.

1610 Tuscan Village Drive

The Club

League City, Texas 77573