THE POST COMMUNITY CALENDAR

The ninth annual Keep Kids In School Golf Tournament raised $227,156 to support Communities In Schools-Bay Area. This program helps at-risk students on Clear Creek and Dickinson ISD campuses.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet the first and third Tuesday of every month –June 5, 19, 2018 1:30pm at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –June 26, 2018, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin

Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –June 5, 19, 2018, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –June 12, 26, 2018, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –June 4, 2018, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –June 28, 2018, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –June 18, 2018, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6

Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – June 6, 20, 2018, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month –June 11, 2018, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – June 12, 26, 2018, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, -June 14, 28, 2018 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – June 6, 20, 2018, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events

38th Annual Galveston College Student Art Exhibition

–May 3, 2018 to September 28, 2018 at Galveston College, 4015 Avenue Q in Galveston. This exhibition will feature a variety of art including paintings, ceramics and mixed media. For more information, call 409-944-1320.

“39 Steps”

–May 18, 2018 to June 10, 2018 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 SH-3 in Dickinson. This play, directed by Amber Fabian, is a comedy that features more than 190 characters—which are played by four cast members. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Tickets are $17, with possible discounts. For more information call 281-337-7469 or go online to harbourtheater.com/

“Black Panther”

–June 9, 2018, 7:00pm at UHCL 2700 Bay Area Boulevard. Come out to watch the new superhero film, “Black Panther.” Admission for students is free with their ID and $4 for everyone else. For more information call 281-283-2015.

Community Health Fair

–June 21, 2018, 11:00am to 1:00pm at Brightwood College, 3208 FM 528 in Friendswood. Come out to enjoy this free event which will include various health activities, including BMI checks and a one-mile Fun Walk. For more information call 205-503-5954 or email claire@styleadvertising.com.

“Hayfever”

–Fridays (June 22-July 13) at 8:00pm, Saturdays (June 23- July 14) at 8:00pm and Sundays (June 22 and July 8) at 2:00pm. Come out to enjoy this play, which is directed by Noel Coward and directed by Anita Samson. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at companyonstage.org. The play itself will take place at 4930 West Bellfort in Houston. For more information, call 281-935-1352 or email kristinpd@gmail.com.

Hurricane Preparedness Lunch

–June 27, 2018, 11:30am at Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5th Avenue North in Texas City. Come out to hear from weatherman Frank Billingsley and learn how to best prepare for a hurricane. For more information, contact the Texas City-La Marque chamber at 409-935-1408.

“Young Frankenstein”

–July 13 to August 5, 2018 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 SH-3 in Dickinson. Come out to enjoy this musical, with shows taking place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. For more information, go online to harbourtheater.com/ or call 281-337-7469.

“A Piece Of My Heart” Auditions

–July 30 and July 31, 2018 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 SH-3 in Dickinson. Six actresses are needed in this play directed by Bennie Nipper. For more information, go online to harbourtheater.com/ or call 281-337-7469.

27th Anniversary Celebration

–August 18, 2018, 6:00pm at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 SH-3 in Dickinson. Come out to celebrate the theater’s anniversary, complete with a silent auction, dinner and a show—“From Hollywood to Broadway”. Tickets cost $35 and to purchase a ticket call 281-337-7469 or go online to www.eventbrite.com/. For more information, go online to harbourtheater.com/ or call 281-337-7469.

Artisan and Home Décor Market

–September 29, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm at The Village of Tuscan Lakes The Clubhouse, 1610 Tuscan Village Drive in League City. Come out to see a variety of artisan hand-crafted home décor, seasonal, food and gift items. For more information, contact Lorre Prince at 832-557-5452.