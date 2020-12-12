LOCAL DUO PRESENTS REMARKABLE WORK OF ART

IN THE MIDST OF THE TURMOIL and sadness which has defined 2020, a pair of local college students found poetry, art — and love — to produce a book that is a welcomed piece of joy that can be ordered for Christmas.

Krystal Frenchwood and Lonzo Archibald teamed up to self-publish “Metamorphosis,” a series of poems and art that Frenchwood both wrote and designed while Archibald served in the role as muse and editor. The book, which will have a revised edition coming out next week, is a celebration of discovering oneself and appreciating the blessings many take for granted.

“It’s about self-growth,” said Frenchwood. “Like a butterfly, the poetry is about shedding layers that we don’t have to keep.

“We sometimes forget that there is so much to be thankful for,” said Frenchwood, a Hitchcock High School graduate who currently attends Galveston College. “From the smell of flowers to the fact we are able to enjoy the moments and people around us, there’s a lot that we shouldn’t take for granted. Each day offers a new opportunity for us to become a better version of ourselves.”

Frenchwood has had an affinity for poetry since sixth grade, but rekindled her passion when she realized she couldn’t find her original work. “I felt that since I couldn’t find them, it was a sign that it was time for me to start anew,” she said.

Having long dreamed of having her work published, Frenchwood was able to achieve the goal with the help of Archibald, who frequently encouraged her to pursue her vision. Over the course of three months, Frenchwood wrote a series of 30 poems and 30 sketches in the 84-page book, which can be purchased at m3llowk.weebly.com.

The first 100 copies of the original printing sold out immediately, and word of their work led to them making appearances at public libraries across Galveston County, which also included a virtual event with the Genevieve Miller Hitchcock Public Library on Saturday.

Her inspirations occasionally come from dreams, leading Frenchwood to get up in the middle of the night and write her thoughts down along with sketching ideas for her art. Several of her poems in “Metamorphosis” were inspired by the challenge of losing her father, Paul Frenchwood, last November.

It was through the loss that helped her connect deeply with Archibald, a La Marque High School graduate who recently completed his Associates at College of the Mainland. The two had crossed paths, but Archibald found himself enamoured with Frenchwood and decided to reach out.

“I thought she was cool,” said Archibald, who will begin attending the University of Houston-Clear Lake this spring. “The more we started hanging out, the more I began getting drawn into her world.”

The bond between them helped them overcome the challenges of producing “Metamorphosis,” a process that has expanded her art work unto mobile phone cases and masks.

“We learned to have fun in the process,” said Archibald. “We’re still learning how to get into bigger retailers (plans are set for the book to be purchased on Amazon.com later this month), but it has also made us closer. It’s cool to see how life unfolds together.”

The book is close to another big step locally, as Frenchwood and Archibald are closing in on getting “Metamorphosis” into the gift shop of Jeannie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.