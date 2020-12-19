Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center
DOG OF THE WEEK
Canelo (A022091) is a fun-loving 18 month old Bull Terrier
mix! This boy is obsessed with squeaky toys and can play
for hours on in! He loves to go on adventures and enjoys
his time outside of the shelter. Come by and meet this stud
today! Bonus this boy is heartworm negative and neutered
already and is ready to go today.
CAT OF THE WEEK
Adonis (A025385) is a Domestic Short Hair Buff Tabby
who has it all going on. He’s about three years old, gorgeous and has a great personality. Let’s start with that buff
tabby coat – soft and thick with subtle striping. Golden eyes
and peach nose provide colorful accents. Adonis is curious, playful and just may hit you up for a yummy treat.
His sweet look and expressive eyes should get him that treat
along with some cuddling. Adonis is looking forward to his
week as the spokes cat and is practicing his routine: Flirt,
purr, and look handsome. He is also auditioning for a family and home of his own. Come get acquainted, fall in love,
and Adonis may be your new best friend.
ADOPTION DETAILS
Adonis and Canelo will be available for $42.50 December
22-26, 2020.
*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please
call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on
www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
