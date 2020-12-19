Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Canelo (A022091) is a fun-loving 18 month old Bull Terrier

mix

Adonis (A025385) is a Domestic Short Hair Buff Tabby

who has it all going on.

DOG OF THE WEEK

Canelo (A022091) is a fun-loving 18 month old Bull Terrier

mix! This boy is obsessed with squeaky toys and can play

for hours on in! He loves to go on adventures and enjoys

his time outside of the shelter. Come by and meet this stud

today! Bonus this boy is heartworm negative and neutered

already and is ready to go today.

CAT OF THE WEEK

Adonis (A025385) is a Domestic Short Hair Buff Tabby

who has it all going on. He’s about three years old, gorgeous and has a great personality. Let’s start with that buff

tabby coat – soft and thick with subtle striping. Golden eyes

and peach nose provide colorful accents. Adonis is curious, playful and just may hit you up for a yummy treat.

His sweet look and expressive eyes should get him that treat

along with some cuddling. Adonis is looking forward to his

week as the spokes cat and is practicing his routine: Flirt,

purr, and look handsome. He is also auditioning for a family and home of his own. Come get acquainted, fall in love,

and Adonis may be your new best friend.

ADOPTION DETAILS

Adonis and Canelo will be available for $42.50 December

22-26, 2020.

*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please

call or email us at arc@gchd.org.

PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on

www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.