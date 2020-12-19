CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK OVERSHADOWS EARLY HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO rear its head upon the local sports scene

as the Texas City boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are quarantined thru at

least December 29. It also carries over to the nationally-ranked University

of Houston men’s basketball team, which had all 15 players on its roster

— including Dickinson’s Tramon Mark — test positive earlier this week.

SUNDAY: Officially out of playoff contention, the Texans can only play the role

of spoiler when they visit the Colts beginning at 12:00pm. Houston has a dismal

9-29 record against their AFC South rivals and will look to improve that mark

when the teams collide on KHOU-11.

Unlike the Texans, the Cowboys are still holding hope to make the playoffs. In

order to keep those dimming prospects alive, they’ll have to defeat the visiting

49ers, whose chances to defend their NFC title are in need of a major miracle.

The teams meet at 12:00pm, but since the game is also aired on CBS, it means

Cowboys fans will have to go via DirecTV.

MONDAY: The girls’ high school basketball schedule will have Clear Brook at

Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Falls and Dickinson at Brazoswood each

beginning at 1:00pm.

A pair of boys’ high school basketball games are on the slate with La Marque at

East Chambers starting at 6:30pm, followed by Boling at Hitchcock at 7:30pm.

TUESDAY: The boys’ high school hoops schedule has Clear Brook at Clear

Creek and Santa Fe at Galveston Ball at 1:00pm, followed by Brazoswood at

Dickinson, Baytown Lee at Friendswood starting at 7:00pm.

In girls’ high school basketball, Galveston Ball at Santa Fe tips off at 12:15pm,

with CE King at La Marque getting underway at 12:30pm. Friendswood at Baytown Lee completes the schedule at 2:00pm.

With the 2020-21 high school soccer season approaching, Texas City’s girls’

team visits Clear Springs in a scrimmage beginning at 1:00pm.