We Are Here To Help!

My name is Kenshara Cravens, and I’m the founder of Craving For A Change Foundation, which is a new nonprofit in the Texas City/La Marque area. We’re a tax-exempt group that assists high schoolers with transitioning to the next level of education. We work with each child to create an individualized plan. We also assit with healthcare literacy education for the senior citizen population.

We provide healthcare literacy programs specific to Medicare and Medicaid. We have a medical professional on our team with over 15 years worth of experience, and we aim to provide our senior citizens with accurate and free information and assistance. Some of the things we assist with is applying for Medicaid, Medicare, and starting the process for provider services.

We specialize in college applications, free applications for federal student aid, health care literacy, mental health, and career exploration. We also have been providing an annual scholarship to La Marque High School students since 2017.

I have extensive experience with working with these first-generation college students. As a first-generation college student, myself, I was able to learn the ins and outs of the process, which promoted me to start the foundation. Our mission is to provide a change in our community by way of education, scholarship, and support.

For more information, visit https://cravingforachangefoundation.com or call 832-735-0077.

