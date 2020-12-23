HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS TO OPEN NEW STORE IN ALVIN JANUARY 9

CALABASAS, Calif.—Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will open its new store in Alvin on Saturday, January 9 at 8 a.m.

The Alvin store, located at 1200B FM 1462 Road, is the 94thHarbor Freight Tools store in Texas. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. As a designated essential service, the store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed. Store photos and logo available upon request.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Alvin and all of Brazoria County,” said Rick Salina, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand

tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more. At 15,000-square-feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

Harbor Freight recently introduced the Harbor Freight Credit Card, which customers can apply for instore. Once customers apply for a Harbor Freight Credit Card, if approved, they can earn 10% off their first purchase, and 5% back on their future purchases in Harbor Freight Money to spend on anything in the store. Or, they can choose 0% interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more … that means no interest ever on their promotional purchase amount. Details can be found at

www.harborfreight.com/credit.

During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on our website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in our stores.

Company Background

Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail order company. That first year, Eric cut out the middlemen and sourced tools directly from the factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.

Today, Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country with over 21,000 employees. The company is still family owned and remains true to its humble beginnings while serving more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their

homes and cars, and pursue their hobbies.

With core values of excellence, continuous improvement and doing the right thing, Harbor Freight Tools is working to constantly improve the quality of its products and is introducing hundreds of new tools and accessories each year with the features, performance and durability of the best brands on the market—but at a fraction of the price.

Harbor Freight Tools offers customers even deeper discounts with special coupon pricing. Customers can sign up to receive a monthly coupon book by mail with dozens of product coupons and additional discounts. Customers can also receive additional discounts by email. To sign up, visit

HarborFreightSignUp.com.

Giving Back

Another of the company’s core values is giving back to the communities it serves.

In order to help protect healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients, Harbor Freight recently donated its entire stock of nitrile gloves, N-95 masks and face shields to hospitals in every community

served by a Harbor Freight Tools store.

Harbor Freight Tools is also a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by company’s founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools America. The program’s flagship initiative is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards. This year’s winners were announced on October 15, 2020. For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org.

Harbor Freight Tools also supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans. For more information on the gift card donations program, visit harborfreightgivingback.org.

For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS

26541 Agoura Road

Calabasas, California 91302