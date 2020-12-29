Brandon Jones (24) and Keanan Gatson (12) were among the La Marque Cougars who were selected on the 10-4A-2 All-District team. Jones was named to the first team defense as a linebacker and also made the second team offense as a running back. Gatson joined him on the second team offense as one of the receivers.

Cougars 13: La Marque highlighted on 10-4A-2 All-District Team

La Marque was well-represented in the All-District 10-4A-2 team, which was announced last week.

Making the first team offense were quarterback Armond Robinson, running back Dabrion Nelson, receiver Jauron Reid, Jr., center Shone Moore and offensive lineman Alfredo Melendez. Representing the Cougars on the first team defense were linebacker Brandon Jones and defensive back Ke’Shaun Mason Robinson.

Kicker Jonathan Hypolito was named to the first team specialists unit.

La Marque’s second team all-district representatives on offense included Jones, receiver Keanan Gatson and offensive lineman Billy Russel. Interior lineman Leonel Rubio and Xavier Vargas and linebacker Larry Butler made the second team defensive unit.

Sealy’s Dvonne Hmielewski was named the 10-4A-2 most valuable player, with Bellville’s Richard Reese earning offensive player of the year honors. Tyler Hennessey of Sealy was selected as the defensive player of the year, while Gavin Massey of Sweeny was chosen as district newcomer of the year.

Bellville’s Robert Briggs was named the district’s top utility player, with Sealy’s Shane Mobley receiving honors as the district’s top coach.