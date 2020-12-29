Fishing Forecast

Sabine Lake: Overall conditions: GOOD. 59 degrees. A cold front is moving in for the second half of the week. Speckled trout and redfish are along the drains and around the ship channel on shrimp or mullet. The flounder are along the drops and best on minnows or jigs.

Bolivar: GOOD. 62 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish can be found in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation. Flounder are good near rocks on a minnow. Sheepshead are slow.

Trinity Bay: FAIR TO GOOD. 59 degrees. Speckled trout are fair on live shrimp or jig. Redfish are fair in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater and found along the north shoreline. Flounder bite is fair on mullet. Expect the second half of this week to be very slow.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 59 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are along deeper channels and the reefs. Live shrimp, as well as live finger mullet, are best baits for all fish. This week has been slow but should pick up come Sunday.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 59-62 degrees. Speckled trout are fair on shrimp around the reefs and along the shoreline. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are good for redfish and flounder on shrimp.

Texas City: FAIR TO GOOD. 59 degrees. Redfish and flounder are fair around the dike on shrimp and mullet. Black drum are good around the bayou on shrimp or crab. Speckled trout are fair under the birds over shell. Fishing conditions will be much better middle of next week.

Freeport: FAIR TO GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the bay on mullet or shrimp. Black Drum are fair on blue crab around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow. Fish from the boat with live natural baits and artificial baits. For wade fishing and night time flounder gigging, use artificials.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on croaker over shell. Flounder is good on minnow or mullet.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. This side of the bay is best for wading since there is a firm bottom and remains the best method for catching fish here. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks along the south shoreline. Redfish are good in the marsh or along the coastline on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is fair around the jetty on mullet.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 65 degrees. Speckled trout have very good lately on live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Flounder are good on mullet in the shallow grass flats.