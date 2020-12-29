Thank You, Jenny: Senter says goodbye to TCLM Chamber of Commerce

Jenny Senter

After 30 remarkable years that saw her help develop the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce into one of the state’s best, Jenny Senter officially steps down. In her final piece in the Chamber Express, Senter, who will be replaced by Page Michel, looks back on the challenges that 2020 presented along with giving thanks to her teammates.

Our final edition of the Chamber Express for 2020! I began this year announcing that I would be retiring at the end of 2020. Boy, did I have great plans for this year! It was going to be the year to pull out all the stops and end with a bang! Another life lesson was soon to be learned.

Making plans and having the future mapped out is always great, but I learned that, even more importantly, adapting when things get turned upside down is mandatory. And 2020 was certainly an upside-down kind of year.

Soon, I discovered that I was surrounded by leaders, staff and members at our Chamber that have great common sense, true value for the Chamber’s mission and a sense of what’s really important in life. Everything fell into place with this team, and soon we were doing business in new ways and learning along the way that we had opportunities that we had never explored.

I’m proud of 2020’s accomplishments, but more than anything, I’m proud to have been a part of this Chamber’s opportunity to pivot and change. Thank you all for your adaptability this year and for 30 wonderful years of my Chamber life. My Chamber family, Board, Chairmen and Chamber friends are the gifts I leave with. Thank you all!

So, here I go again, making plans for 2021! Not sure how these plans will work out, but one thing I know for sure, there’s always Plan B, Plan C …… I’ll see you next year!