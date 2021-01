Clear Springs’ Hymes named 24-6A MVP

EXPLOSIVE CLEAR SPRINGS playmaker Kaleb Hymes was named the District 24-6A most valuable player after he accounted for more than 1,200 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns for the regular season champions.

Hymes pulled in 47 passes for 884 yards and 12 touchdowns along with averaging better than 22 yards per kickoff return and nearly 13 yards on punt returns. The senior remains unsigned by a college program but is expected to make a verbal commitment on National Signing Day on February 3.

Clear Springs quarterback Luke Sampson and defensive lineman Zaelyn Smith were named the offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, while Clear Creek running back Rocky Ketchum was selected as the district’s top newcomer.

Representing the first team offense were:

Receivers: Hymes, Noah Thomas, Clear Springs; Jarrell Simpson, Dickinson; Jaysen Price, Clear Brook; Luke Vidal, Clear Falls.

Linemen: Branson Winter, Jacob Wilson, Clear Springs; P.J. Williams, Canon Boone, Micah Barnett, Dickinson; Holden James, Clear Creek; Michael Hosler, Clear Falls.

Running Backs: Ky Woods, Clear Springs; Quinn Bowen, Clear Falls; Ausara Allah, Dickinson; Jathan Caldwell, Dickinson (fullback).

Tight End: Donovan Green, Dickinson.

Quarterbacks: Luke Sampson, Clear Springs; Marlon Allen, Dickinson.

The first team defense comprised of:

Linemen: A.J. Mares, Clear Creek; Zaelyn Smith, Clear Springs; Evan Page, Clear Falls; Mallory Tate, Dickinson (tackles); Jake Ferree, Christian Cardenas, Clear Springs; Keith Cooper, Dickinson (ends).

Linebackers: Cameron Reffells, Marc Gallardo, Clear Springs; Tyree Woods, Dickinson (inside); Troy Brown, Kevin Biggers, Clear Springs; Daqari Tuckson, Clear Creek (outside).

Defensive Backs: Elliott Brow, Richard Woodley, Clear Springs; Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake (cornerbacks); Errion Brow, Michael McBride, Clear Springs; Kyron Smith, Dickinson (safeties).

Specialists: Dylan Foster (punter), Xander Fraga (kicker), Clear Springs; Jaysen Price (return specialist), Clear Brook.

On the second team offense:

Receivers: Jeremiah Cams, Colton Jarmosco, Clear Creek

Linemen: Jacob May, Clear Falls; Danyn Tanner, Brenden Lane, Clear Creek; Dylan Wenner, Jackson Ehlers, Clear Springs; Quinten Effinger, Clear Brook; Trevor Wardlow, Dickinson.

Running Backs: Jeremiah Crum, Rocky Ketchum, Clear Creek; David Smith, Clear Falls, Noah Falk, Clear Springs.

Tight End: Bryce Ryden, Clear Springs.

Quarterbacks: Pierson Morelli, Clear Falls; Cam McCallister, Clear Brook.

Representing the second team defense:

Linemen: Aidan Sweeney, Clear Lake; Isaiah Hunt, Clear Brook; Miguel Duran, Clear Springs (tackles); Vontroy Malone, Brazoswood; Kam’rin DeVault, Clear Brook; Jason Caldwell, Dickinson (ends).

Linebackers: Greg Hardilek, Dickinson; Jacob Lovie, Kannon Garza, Clear Falls (inside); Corey Kelly, Keewan Grismore, Clear Falls; Layden Roque, Dickinson (outside).

Defensive Backs: Colby McCalister, Clear Brook; Max Williams, Clear Falls; Kolby Harris, Dickinson (cornerbacks); Lane Brewster, Clear Creek; Tristan Zarella, Clear Falls; Daevian Willis, Clear Brook (safeties).

Specialists: Riley Carleton, Clear Falls (punter); Max Loucks, Clear Lake (kicker); Tristan Zarella, Clear Falls (return specialist).

Each coaching staff in 24-6A shared coaching staff of the year honors for their handling of the coronavirus.