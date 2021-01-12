Local Funeral Director Honored with Prestigious Award

Emken Linton, Funeral Director

(Texas City, TX) Emken-Linton Funeral Home congratulates Funeral Director, Mr. Emken Linton for being awarded the 2020 Southeast Funeral Director of the Year by the Texas Funeral Directors Association.

Emken-Linton Funeral Home was established in 1911 by H.B. Emken and gained its namesake from the two families who established its strong foundation. 2021 will mark the 110th year in service to the families and Mr. Linton’s 50th year carrying on his family’s legacy in the funeral industry.

Texas Funeral Directors Association exists as a resource for education and communication for its member firms and directors, representing them in legislative affairs on the Texas state level. The Association holds its member directors and firms to the highest standards of service and performance, and those recognized with Texas Funeral Directors Association awards are considered the “best-of-the-best” in the funeral industry.

By merit of earning the Southwest Funeral Director of the Year award, Mr. Linton is in the selection pool for the Texas Funeral Director of the Year.