The University of Houston’s men’s basketball team climbed up three spots to eighth in this week’s AP poll. The Cougars are one of three teams (#2 Baylor, #5 Texas) from the state of Texas in this week’s top 10. The 11-1 Coogs return to action on Wednesday when they host Tulsa before welcoming Cincinnati to town in a nationally-televised game (KHOU11) Saturday at 11:00am.