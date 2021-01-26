Galveston Ball alum Mike Evans became the 16th player from a Galveston County high school to reach the Super Bowl after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in Sunday’s NFC Championship. Evans caught three passes for 51 yards including a 15-yard touchdown from Tom Brady to open the scoring. He’s the first area player to play in the Super Bowl since Clear Springs’ Marcus Johnson appeared with the champion Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

With the 2021 high school baseball season beginning in mid-February, Clear Springs and Friendswood both enter as state-ranked programs. The Chargers are ranked 20th in the txhighschoolbaseball.com poll while the Mustangs, featuring potential MLB first-round draft pick Izaac Pacheco, are ranked 6th in Class 5A