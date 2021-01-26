Meet La Marque’s New Assistant City Manager/Director of Public Safety

David Jordan: decorated veteran, former city manager and a passionate community advocate

LA MARQUE, TEXAS — David Jordan is one of La Marque’s new Assistant City Managers and the Director of Public Safety, managing La Marque’s police and fire departments and leading the development and implementation of changes to meet overall city goals. He’s also a decorated combat veteran, dedicated public servant, former city council member, former city manager and passionate community advocate. He brings a specialized skill set to our city during a time of extraordinary growth and opportunity, built from a blend of experience and education.

“First, I would like to say I am very excited to be working with the fine men and women of the La Marque Police and Fire Departments,” said Jordan. “I believe these professionals come to work to give their all and are doing a great job every day to protect our citizens. It’s equally encouraging the city recognizes that there is room for continued growth and strengthening in the public safety arena as we expand in population and opportunities.”

His responsibilities include increasing public safety, supporting first responders, deepening community outreach initiatives and opening lines of communication.

“I plan to do more listening than talking, said Jordan. “I will engage the community and hear and act on their needs and concerns. Additionally, I will embed myself into the fire and police organizations by doing ride alongs, attend meetings, participating in policy reviews and learning the culture in the municipal operations of La Marque. After a few months of studying the existing policies, procedures and daily operations, I plan to use my judgment, training, education and experience to confer with the department Chiefs and our City Manager to make recommendations to City Council for consideration. The goal is the adoption of new public safety policies that will position the departments and the city for continued success.”

Mr. Jordan relocated to La Marque, Texas, in late December of 2020. He moved here from Leon Valley, a city near San Antonio, where he served two terms on City Council, one as Mayor Pro-Tem.

“Mr. Jackson and I have had a professional working relationship for more than six years,” said Jordan, “In October of 2019, at the elected officials’ annual conference in San Antonio, Texas, I had the opportunity to meet members of La Marque’s leadership staff. The La Marque delegation was friendly, professional and welcoming. I had also spoken to Mr. Jackson on occasions after the conference, and he kept sending me pictures of all the fish he’d been catching. At that time, I decided to do my research on coming to the City of La Marque.”

David Jordan enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December of 1989. His career spanned 25 years of service in military law enforcement. He is a decorated combat veteran, having served tours in Bosnia, Iraq and South East Asia. He completed assignments across the globe, culminating in the Police Services Division at the Air Force Headquarters in San Antonio. He authored Air Force law and order directives and provided force protection guidance, policies and procedures to more than 25,000 security forces members.

His proud history of serving local civic and non-profit communities includes Chairman of the Leon Valley Ethics Review Board, member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Directors of the Crime Control District, Police Citizens Advisory Committee liaison and Commissioner of the Economic Development Corporation.

David is nearing completion of his Master of Public Administration from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology from Park University in Missouri and an Associate of Applied Science in Police Science from the Community College of the Air Force in Maxwell, Alabama.

“I will work hard to ensure the city is engaged through community relations and expand communication between the citizens and the city administration,” said Jordan. “I plan to expand our outreach through meetings, either in person or online, homeowners association meetings, the neighborhood watch programs, Crime Stoppers and social media. I believe these community awareness initiatives will be a great first step in public safety and align with the City Council’s vision of making La Marque the safest city in Texas.”

In March of 2016, he was recognized as the Elected Public Official of the Year from the National Association of Social Workers Alamo Region. Jordan graduated from the Texas Municipal League Leadership Academy and received the 2016 TML Leadership Fellow Award.

He is a member of The American Legion Post #336 and founder of My Fathers Table Food Bank in San Antonio. He served with the South Texas Alliance for Orphans, Vice Chairman of Voices For Children of San Antonio and on the Community Clergy Advisory Group.

David Jordan and his family are honored to serve the citizens of La Marque. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/LaMarqueDavidJordan.