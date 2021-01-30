Larger than life: A celebration of Texas City icon Jay Williams

Longtime Director of Parks and Recreation Director and activist Jay Williams passed away at the age of 72

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor



Texas City lost one of its anchors on Wednesday when longtime Director of Parks and Recreation Director and activist Jay Williams passed away at the age of 72.

“You didn’t know Texas City unless you knew Jay Williams,” said Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson. “I absolutely loved working and serving with him. Texas City Summer (basketball) League, TAAF (Texas Amateur Athletic Federation), and youth sports were a huge success because of his efforts.”

Williams served as the city’s director of parks and tourism for 34 years before retiring in 2017. Throughout his time in the role, he was able to help transform the lives of countless area youth. His efforts also included assuring that less fortunate children would receive lunches during the summer along with overseeing the city’s Juneteenth celebrations.

Countless future local high school athletes were developed through the sports programs that Williams developed. Be it football, basketball, track or baseball, dozens of district championships — and more than a few state titles — were courtesy of Williams.

“The one event I know he loved was the TSU Relays,” said Keishia Gatson, Williams’ niece. “You always knew he’d be there from start to finish, especially if he had an athlete that had grown up through his programs. He loved almost all sports, but I think track and field is where his heart was.”

“Jay was an iconic figure when it came to youth athletics,” said Anthony Scott. “He kept Galveston County relevant when it came to competing on the state level. He is truly an inspiration.”

“Whether it was the pool, the gym or the baseball field, my man Jay Williams was a mainstay and a part of our lives through Texas City Parks and Recreation,” said La Marque resident and former Baylor University defensive lineman Charles Jenkins, one of the numerous athletes who turned their time spent in Williams’ Parks and Rec into a college athletic scholarship.

However, it was his burning passion for making Texas City a better place for all of its residents where Williams’ light shined brightest. He, along with his brothers Norris and the late Ralph Williams, were the workhorses behind assuring the city’s African-American residents were registered to vote along with supporting agents of change like Lynn Ellison and the late Wayne Johnson.

“Jay was truly a man of the people, always positive and uplifting,” said Texas City resident Carolyn Malone. “The community lost a champion.”

It was through politics that led Williams, who also served as a member of the NAACP, to see the potential of a young man that he envisioned would one day become Mayor of Texas City.

“He believed in me and told me I should run for Mayor 10 years ago,” said Johnson. “He started calling me ‘mayor’ way back then, and almost every time afterward.”

Williams lived long enough to see his vision become reality when Johnson became the city’s first African-American mayor in November. Although his health was slowly fading, Williams received a jolt of joy upon learning the news.

“Jay Williams and his family have been a blessing to the citizens of Texas City,” said former Texas City Mayor Charles Doyle. “He will be sorely missed.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Glenda and his two daughters, Vershelle Moore and DeAngela Williams. He was the grandfather of five and had six great grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.