Dickinson’s football team added four more future college football players during Wednesday’s National Signing Day as receiver/tight end Jathan Caldwell (Louisiana), defensive end Keith Cooper (Tulane University), running back Ausaru Allah (Concordia University) and lineman Gage Hardilek (Texas Lutheran University) each signed their letters of intent. The quartet was previously joined by lineman Canon Boone, who signed with Mississippi State during December’s National Signing Day.