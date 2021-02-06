New Haak Winery owners plan changes, but remain loyal to past

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Writer

Keeping with traditions and bringing a business up to contemporary expectations is what the new team of owners at Santa Fe’s Haak Vineyards and Winery are determined to accomplish. Austin Elrod, Kyle Johnston, Case Keenum and Troy Kyle signed on the bottom line purchasing the winery last July.

Johnston, the wine maker of the team, was born in Galveston and grew up in Texas City. “I was here on grand opening day as a kid. This feels like coming home.” Johnston said. He is enchanted with the aromas and romance of working in an historic industry.

The numbers man on the team is Kyle. With financial data in front of him, he makes quick decisions as the team works on evolving into what they hope will be the best winery in Texas.

Elrod brings his background in interior design to the renovations table and will carry through in the daily management of the business with his personable style of management.

Completing the team is Keenum, the former University of Houston and current Cleveland Browns quarterback, who is planning to work in wine production and create his own signature wine during the off-season.

Raymond and Gladys Haak, who founded the winery, built a successful business from two grape vines. The vineyard now covers three acres and is hidden in the backroads of Santa Fe. They retained a 5% ownership in their beloved winery and are confident in the new team of owners.

“They’re doing such a good job remodeling and bringing young, unique ideas to update the business,” Gladys Haak said.

Though it’s tucked away and not easy to find, the winery has been a treasure for many area wine connoisseurs.

“We love the wine and have been club members for years, everyone at the office loves it too!” proclaimed a happy customer.

The wine club, with a few slight changes, will continue with the new owners.

Haak Winery is one of only a small number of wineries in the US that can claim use of the official name for its Madeira Wine. To give Madeira Wine its unique flavor, it is heated during fermentation in an estuva. Haak’s version of Madeira has won numerous awards.

The new team will continue the tradition of producing Madeira wine at the Haak Vineyards and Winery. Madeira wine is, after all, legendary in Texas history as there are reports that it was a favorite of Sam Houston.

An addition to the wine making process at the winery is a new tool: a wine analyzer. The instrument is used in making decisions such as whether the grapes ready for harvest, is the PH too high or too low, and what is the sanitary level. The device is smaller than most 90’s-era boom boxes but cost $38,000.

“We are marketing a premium wine and we are using the best technology in the production,” said Johnston.

Grapes grown on the property are Blanc de bois because it’s the only hybrid that can survive in in the Texas Coastal region without damage. Other grape varieties are brought in from the High Plains region of Texas. There is a possibility of newly developed hybrid grapes becoming an addition at the winery along with possible expansion of the vineyards.

The outdoor patio, along with the tasting room, are undergoing changes. The addition of a testing station is part of bringing in the new to compliment traditions. The testing station holds bottles of wine and customers can self-select which wine they would like to try.

The wine cellar was converted to host wine lockers and serve as a lounge that can host private events. The room has been finished off with crystal chandeliers, and a bar area for serving food and beverages along with seating and tables.

On the property is the Haak family home where they raised their children and their business. The house is being transformed into an RB&B. Attached to the house are bride and groom quarters that are also under renovation. Hosting weddings at the winery will continue. The new owners will also continue tours of the winery with food options, and live concerts.

Some loyal Haak fans remember the days of stomping on grapes and making their footprints on white T-shirts; this tradition will also continue at least once a year. The new team envisions adding more events while keeping most of the ones their customers cherish.

The entire staff were retained to work with the new team of leaders.

“We’re all very excited and looking forward to new grape varieties and expansion,” said wine maker Tiffany Farrell.