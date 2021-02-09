For Larison, love is always in the air

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Writer

Growing up in Alvin, Winston Larison developed his passion for airplanes and flying at a young age. As a child, he played with balsam wood airplanes or was busy putting together model airplanes. Finally, the day arrived when he figured out how he was going to fly.

Larison’s family didn’t have much money left over for extras. So, in 1992, he struck up a deal with the owner of the Wolf Airpark.

“I would clean the hangers and fuel the planes all day on Saturday in exchange for one hour of flight instruction,” Larison explained.

He was flying at the age of 15 and on his 16th birthday, he took his first solo flight. By 17, he was ready for his pilot’s certificate. When it was time to pick a post-high school program, he opted for Rice Aviation where he studied to be an airplane mechanic.

Upon earning his Federal Aviation Authority, A&P (Airframe & Powerplant) which allowed him to work on both the airplane’s frame and the engine, Larison focused his attention on antique airplanes repair. Moving into building his own airplane was the next step. To date, he has built two planes, literally from scratch.

He collected the raw materials, steel, plywood, fabric and other assorted items. From there he made the parts with his table saw and other common tools. The airplanes’ frames are made of wood with fabric covering the wings. Larison made every piece on his plane in his garage.

Larison used blueprints from a 1932 issue of Flying & Glider Manual for his current plane. He selected a 1929 Pientenpol Aircraft.

“I wanted a plane from the golden era,” said Larison.

He started this plane in 2014 and finished it within three years. Larsion envisioned his plane outfitted with the type of engine used on the original. The original engine was designed for a Ford Model A car.

There were a couple hiccups with his dream version. First, the plane could only fly up to 300 feet in the air. Second, it just didn’t perform well. “I built it exactly like the original ones,” said Larison. “But I couldn’t fly it anywhere. All I could do was fly it over the airport.”

“I remember he had a radiator on his plane to cool the engine,” fellow pilot and friend George Gould said while pointing to the plane with a grin.

The plane is now outfitted with a Lycoming O-290 engine, no radiator needed and it flies higher than the original. It can be flown for about 70 miles before it needs to be refueled. “It’s the kind of airplane you fly low and slow, it’s all about the experience not about getting there,” Larison said of his plane, which goes as fast as 75 miles an hour.

Larison estimates the plane costs about $15,000- $20,000 to build. The plane has passed an inspection by an FAA inspector so it can join the skyways in flight. It is housed in a hangar at Scholes International Airport in Galveston.

To pay for his hobby and other life expenses, Larison works on rebuilding and repairing antique airplanes for clients. “He is always working on something interesting and is a real asset to our airport,” said Mike Shahan. “Winston is just one of those guys that is always willing to help someone.”

Home-made airplanes are called experimental aircraft by the FAA. Sholes plays host to 19 experimental aircraft housed in hangers each with their own unique history of development and ownership.