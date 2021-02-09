Three choir students from La Marque High School and La Marque Middle School received Superior ratings
Three choir students from La Marque High School and La Marque Middle School received Superior ratings at the UIL Solo and Ensemble competition. Congratulations to Hailey Dougherty; Jaron Butler, who is advancing to State; and Lania Hill. Congratulations also to Jasmine Hernandez, Kendrick Henderson and Juan Carlos Gonzales Diaz for receiving Excellent ratings. Their choral director is Suvanna Lyon.
