Three choir students from La Marque High School and La Marque Middle School received Superior ratings at the UIL Solo and Ensemble competition. Congratulations to Hailey Dougherty; Jaron Butler, who is advancing to State; and Lania Hill. Congratulations also to Jasmine Hernandez, Kendrick Henderson and Juan Carlos Gonzales Diaz for receiving Excellent ratings. Their choral director is Suvanna Lyon.