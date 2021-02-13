Area prepares to become winter wonderland

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

The area spent much of the week preparing for what is expected to be the coldest February temperatures in 70 years on Monday and Tuesday.

Morning lows in Texas City are expected to be in the low 20s both days, with temps dropping to 26 degrees on Monday morning and 23 degrees on Tuesday morning. The potentially-monumental lows would be the climax of what has been a gripping chill upon the area since the first of two Arctic fronts dropped into Galveston County early Thursday morning.

“Our two main computer models are doubling down on the potential for an ice storm on President’s Day, and they are throwing out ridiculously cold numbers,” said KTRK (ABC-13) meterogolist Travis Herzog.

As cold as it will reach in the Texas City area, Houston could be bracing for lows that are more commonplace up in the northern part of the United States, let alone Space City.

Herzog’s computer models has Houston hitting a low of 6 degrees on Monday and 2 degrees on Tuesday.

“For perspective, the all-time coldest February temperature officially recorded in Houston is 6 degrees,” said Herzog. “That occurred on February 12 and 13 during the great arctic outbreak of 1899.”

The Salvation Army in Galveston announced on Wednesday that it would have cots available for up to 62 people while also shifting its schedule from emergency overnight only to 24 hours operation. It will also have an additional 48 cots for use for other organizations in the area.

Santa Fe ISD and College of the Mainland have already announced that classes on Monday will be virtual for its students. Texas City ISD will make an announcement on Sunday regarding in-person classes, but sent out a newsletter on Thursday night to remind students to take their district-issued devices home over the weekend.

Texas Department of Transportation has already put their winter safety guide front and center on its webpage, advice that has needed to be amplified since a massive wreck in Fort Worth on Thursday led to five deaths and over 40 serious injuries.

TXDOT is advising discretion when it comes to driving over the next few days, as roads will become more slick, making for potential disaster for area drivers, most of whom have had little to no experience in driving in snow and ice.

Winter weather creates unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions. TxDOT strongly advises you to stay off the roads. But if you must drive, please use extreme caution.

Information on road conditions in the state is available at DriveTexas™ or by phone at (800) 452-9292. Travel planning and other tips are available in the TxDOT Safety Guide for Winter Travel.

Driving Tips