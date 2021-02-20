Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: POOR TO GOOD. 57 Degrees. Very poor fishing conditions until Friday. Speckled trout and redfish can be found in the flats on the warmer days and are best on shrimp or paddle tails. Black drum are fair around vegetation on mullet. Flounder are fair in the channels on mullet or minnow.

Trinity Bay: CLOSED. 56 degrees. Under a winter storm warning. Fishing will remain poor until the weekend.

East Galveston Bay: CLOSED. 56 degrees. Closed to fishing during freeze conditions: Moses Lake, Offats Bayou

West Galveston Bay: CLOSED. 56 degrees. Closed to fishing during freeze conditions: Moses Lake, Offats Bayou

Texas City: CLOSED. 56 degrees. Closed to fishing due to freezing conditions From Moses Lake to the Tide gate, to include the navigational channel up to the northern shoreline of Dollar Bay (area corresponds to 29° 26.00″ N to 29° 27.00″ N).

Freeport: FAIR. 58 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are fair in the pass on live bait. Black drum are fair to good on the reefs on shrimp. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet.

East Matagorda Bay: POOR. 59 degrees. Closed to fishing during freeze conditions: Entire harbor from the entrance to the Gulf ICWW.Harbor. Entire shrimp basin from the entrance to Matagorda Bay, including all turning basins.

West Matagorda Bay: POOR. 59 degrees. Closed to fishing during freeze conditions. Entire harbor from the entrance to the Gulf ICWW.Harbor. Entire shrimp basin from the entrance to Matagorda Bay, including all turning basins.

Port O’Connor: POOR. 57 degrees. Closed to Fishing During Freeze Conditions: Army Hole