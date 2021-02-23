A THANK YOU TO OUR FRONTLINE WORKERS

From Mayes Middleton

State Representative, District 23

There are unsung heroes all over in this crisis. I want to thank our frontline, on-the-ground workers that braved terrible conditions and gave it their all to get water back to our homes, restore power street by street, and keep the power plants we had running. Below are some pictures of these brave men and women who worked in hazardous conditions to return water and power service to Texans suffering from this crisis.

APPLYING FOR DISASTER RELIEF AIDIf you have been affected by the recent Winter Storm, you could receive federal disaster relief. Chambers and Galveston Counties have been approved for Individual and Public Assistance from the federal government as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration. Individuals and business owners in both counties who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.

STOPPING ELECTRICITY PRICE GOUGING DURING THE WINTER STORM

I’ve heard numerous reports of people’s power bills skyrocketing this week (25,000% in some cases). This is outrageous!

Yesterday, I sent this letter to Attorney General Paxton asking him to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC) and retail electric provider for possible price gouging related to this disaster.