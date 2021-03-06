Staying mentally healthy with exercise!

By Samantha Copeland

The Post Newspaper Fitness Writer

Did you know that exercise has been found to alleviate social withdrawal? According to the American Psychological Association, exercise has been found to alleviate anxiety, depression, negative moods, low self-esteem and social withdrawal. In a post-pandemic world which has us withdrawn from society, exercise plays an important role now more than ever.

Too often, it seems as if we go through a day-to-day checklist on what needs to get done and we find ourselves going through the motions instead of being in a place that’s good for us mentally. It’s important to remember that through the chaos we are able to recognize when we need to take time for ourselves. Mental and physical health are closely related. Taking care of one will often times take care of the other. Having a better understanding of how they are related will enable us to make better lifestyle choices on a daily basis.

Neglecting your mental health can lead to many of the same health concerns as when neglecting your physical health, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, a weakened immune system, asthma, and eating disorders.

No matter your schedule, make a plan for yourself to incorporate mental wellness through exercise in your daily routine. Even a mild increase in physical activity will release endorphins and promote a healthier mind.

Incorporating things like walking, dancing, gardening, using the stairs instead of the escalator and/or elevator are a few examples to get you started. Activities such as these will help you to find other like-minded people and allow a social connection to form. As the saying goes, we are all in this together, mind and body.

Samantha Copeland is the owner of Texas City’s Yoga on 6th With Sam. She has an extensive background as a licensed massage therapist, fitness coach, personal trainer and yoga instructor. Ms. Copeland follows a simple and holistic approach of staying in balance mentally, physically and spiritually.