Dickinson to send trio to state powerlifting finals

Congratulations to the Dickinson High School powerlifting team! The team competed at the Region 4 Division 1 Championship Meet over the weekend and placed second overall! In addition to the overall team success, five Gator athletes placed in the top five at their respective categories, with three advancing to the state meet on March 27, 2021.

State Qualifiers:

Cace Jones placed 2nd in the 181 class and will be advancing to state

Jason Pinder placed 2nd in the 220 class and will be advancing to state

Josiah Mason placed 2nd in the SHW class and will be advancing to state

Other top-five finishers:

Dandrea Hutchinson placed 3rd in the 114 class

Andrew Laws placed 4th in the 220 class