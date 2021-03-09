‘For sale’ sign turns into Three Acres of Food, family fun

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

A family playing dominos, others gathering for a birthday party, some savoring an evening meal with the setting sun seeming to be their cue to relax and relish in a unique, outdoor dining experience. All of this happens on the grounds of Three Acres Food Truck Park, located on FM 1764 in Santa Fe and the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Barbara and Travis Minter.

Driving down the road Travis spotted a For Sale sign on a piece of land that once was a mobile home park. His reaction?

“Honey we’ve got to have this land,” he said. “I don’t know what we will do with it, but I know we have to buy the property.”

They spent the evening brainstorming, with input from other family members before a food truck park was the chosen plan.

The property was overgrown with Arizona Ash trees, some of which Travis had to take out to make room for their plans. They hauled loads of trash off the land and then began to forge out their vision for the park.

Remnants of a street running parallel to FM 1764, once a place where locals learned to ride a bike, now serves as a handy division of the property for food trucks on one side and seating on the other side. On the food truck side is a small, cottage-like building that houses public restrooms, serves as the main office and a drink station for purchasing wine, beer, soft drinks, water and other items.

Picnic tables are scattered across a green grass area. Bean Bag Toss and washer toss are popular game choices used by guests of all ages. A stage is tucked into the back of the park where musicians entertain guests on weekends. There’s a playground for the kids and plenty of space for hosting their revolving attractions such as car shows and petting zoos.

“The petting zoo brings out a lot of people,” said Barbara Travis, who adds, “We sometimes have cars parked on the highway on event nights.” They hope to purchase property directly behind them which would allow for expanding the parking area and expanding the services.

After four years of reaching out to food truck owners and entertainment services, they now find their in-boxes are filled with requests from vendors to be a part of their park.

Good Grub Grill owner, Paul Henry serves up his food at the park. “I love what I’m doing here, I love cooking and seeing people happy with my food and this is a good place to do both,” he said.

The Minters, both in their mid-thirties, grew up in Galveston County and have been supported by family and friends as they endeavored to build a family friendly venue.

“We couldn’t have done it without their help.” said Barbara.

Family help also comes from young hands. Jesper their youngest son at age six, picks up trash left behind. Brazos age nine, is building his own business model. On market nights, he sets up a table with items to sell. Brazos is also the assistant to the newly purchased game trailer.

Mostly, though, the Minter boys enjoy evenings under Ash trees with dinner easily accessible and plenty of space for just some good ole horseplaying. Mom and dad are nearby as chief supervisors of the park.

“We wanted a place for parents to be able to hang out with their children and other friends.” both Barbara and Travis explain.

So far, they have achieved that goal. Even on a chilly night with rain in the forecast, families will still come out to partake of an evening at Three Acres Food Truck Park.