SANTA FE STRONG: INDIANS PLACE TWO GIRLS IN STATE POWERLIFTING FINALS
The lady Indians Powerlifting team competed March 3rd at the 2021 THSWPA regional powerlifting meet in Alvin. All of our lady lifters did fantastic and represented our school and our community with class.
Freshman Taylor Frampton-Personal Best Squat- 100 pounds
Freshman Kylie Davidson- Personal Best Squat- 160 pounds and Personal Best Dead Lift-160 Pounds
Freshman Kendal Andrus- Personal Best Squat-185 Pounds and Personal
Best Dead lift 205 pounds
Senior Gracie Cervantes- 2nd place finish. 2021 THSWPA State Qualifier. Squat-225 Bench-125 Deadlift-225
Sophomore Makenna McGuire- Personal Best squat
280 pounds and Personal Best
Dead lift 275 pounds
Junior Karissa Betancourt3rd Place Finish. 2021 THSWPA State Qualifier. Squat-315
Bench-155 Deadlift-280
The THSWPA State meet will be held in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 20th. Good Luck to Gracie and Karissa as they will represent Santa Fe and look to bring home some medals!
Leave a Comment