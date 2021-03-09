SANTA FE STRONG: INDIANS PLACE TWO GIRLS IN STATE POWERLIFTING FINALS

The lady Indians Powerlifting team competed March 3rd at the 2021 THSWPA regional powerlifting meet in Alvin. All of our lady lifters did fantastic and represented our school and our community with class.

Freshman Taylor Frampton-Personal Best Squat- 100 pounds

Freshman Kylie Davidson- Personal Best Squat- 160 pounds and Personal Best Dead Lift-160 Pounds

Freshman Kendal Andrus- Personal Best Squat-185 Pounds and Personal

Best Dead lift 205 pounds

Senior Gracie Cervantes- 2nd place finish. 2021 THSWPA State Qualifier. Squat-225 Bench-125 Deadlift-225

Sophomore Makenna McGuire- Personal Best squat

280 pounds and Personal Best

Dead lift 275 pounds

Junior Karissa Betancourt3rd Place Finish. 2021 THSWPA State Qualifier. Squat-315

Bench-155 Deadlift-280

The THSWPA State meet will be held in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 20th. Good Luck to Gracie and Karissa as they will represent Santa Fe and look to bring home some medals!