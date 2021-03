#ClubHope hosted its first Fighting the Unknown: Emergency Preparedness Training Event this past Saturday! It was a huge success but most importantly, we raised over $3,000. With that being said, #ClubHope was able to award six high school seniors $500 scholarships, with five (Ashton Dobson, Jaleigh Holloway, Sarah Birkmeyer, Angela Bickerstaff, and Cameron McCollum) are Santa Fe High School students.