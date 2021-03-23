Dem Roots gets public taking first post-umasking dance steps

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

A little bit of a Ska sound mixed in with a small hint of country and a whole lot of reggae gives Dem Roots a fun loving, free-spirited vibe drawing in a happy crowd on the first day of spring. The band has recently recorded their first album, “Forward Ever” which is scheduled to be released later this year.

Guests at The Galveston Island Brewery were pleased with the band.

“They’re really good, I’m enjoying listening to them,” said Sylvia Gongora.

For some audience members, it was their first live show since the pandemic. The weather cooperated in the enjoyment by providing a beautiful blue sky, a slight breeze and temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Dem Roots was founded by Louis Morales guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. He creates most of the original work for the band.

Growing up in Pasadena, Morales listened to his mother’s Tejano and cumbias while also being enriched by his father’s passion for ballads. It wasn’t until his cousin introduced him to his first rock band that he really began to feel the music in his own soul. “My dad got me a guitar and I asked a friend to show me a few chords. The rest is history,” said Morales.

Drummer and vocalist Patrick Kelly is another of the group’s songwriters. He’s been a musician for 30 years, starting on the piano at age six. “I’ve been a professional musician since I was 17, even if it wasn’t enough to pay the bills,” said Kelly with a look of accomplishment.

Now he performs and teaches others. His deep baritone voice is filled with warmth and adds a sacred dimension to the band.

“I’m a very quiet person but when I am on stage with my saxophone, I can really let people hear me,” said Allyson Lopez. She’s a native Houstonian whose first instrument was a violin. “I asked my mom to let me try it so she did, but it didn’t keep my interest,” said Lopez. That changed when a saxophonist from New York City moved in across the street. She was then captivated with the sound of a saxophone.

Six months ago, bass player, Liam Haney, was sitting at home on a Sunday morning when he got a call from Morales asking him to play at their gig that afternoon at La Grange in Houston, where they have a regular Sunday afternoon show.

“The band is getting tighter and you can feel the audience responding to our closeness,” Haney shares. “I see us going on tours soon.”

Friendship and respect for each musician’s contributions cement the bond for the band members. “Everyone’s musicianship is deeply respected, and we have all become good friends,” said guitarist Kevin Bernier.

“For me, music is like medicine for the soul and an expression of unity and love,” said Sethphilips Ramon, Latin percussionist. “We respect each other and are free to express our musical selves in this group.”

Their album was a collaborative effort over the course of one weekend with each member invited to contribute their ideas to the project. “We worked on it in an organic way, we all shared ideas for the album,” said Ramon.

Most of the songs for the album are the creative work of Morales with a couple tunes written by Kelly. “We plan to have the album (all original Dem Roots tunes) available in digital, CD and on a record,” said Lopez.