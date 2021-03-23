Life, Altered: Covid & its impact on teenagers

By Jazzmin Duncan

Student, La Marque High School

The lives of teens have been drastically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Being isolated for upwards of a year during some of the most important years, developmental-wise, has had a noticeable effect on teens, their emotional wellbeing, and the way they interact.

Most aspects of life starkly contrast how it was last year. What once was everyone’s favorite Chemistry class is now a 10-minute one-sided conversation from the teacher, followed by a pile of assignments due by 11:59am; what used to be the year-ending Prom that everyone looked forward to has now been reduced to a series of apologetic emails about its cancelation; the huge graduation ceremony has become a drive-through to pick up a cap and gown.

Many teens feel as if they have been robbed of their authentic high school experience, something that they can never get back.

The academic performances of teenagers have had a mixed reaction to the introduction of virtual learning. Some feel as if the drastic change in routine presented by online learning is too jarring, while others feel that the flexibility of online school is just what they needed to accommodate for their own needs. Mentally, however, both groups of students have felt as if being “trapped” inside, as staring at a computer for hours on end has driven them stir-crazy.

The trademark sports events have also been heavily altered by COVID restrictions. Once packed stands at championship games sit empty, awaiting the return of the rabid spectators. Student-athletes have felt a huge shift in their groove, aside from the lack of fans, as the recruitment process has been further complicated by the pandemic. Since countless games and meets have been canceled because of outbreaks or other COVID-related issues, prospective college athletes haven’t had the chance to show off their skills in action to colleges as they normally would. Because of this, students have had to become more proactive in their recruitment process, whether it be reaching out more frequently to the coaches or sending videos of themselves participating in their given sport.

Even beyond high school, the effects of the pandemic are felt in areas of higher education. Many universities have decided to go test-optional in an attempt to relieve some tension about the application process in such trying times. Despite their attempts, the application process has become even more stressful. The scarcity of work or service opportunities, along with the drop in grades seen by many students due to online learning, makes it harder for juniors and seniors to stand out among other applicants.

Jazzmin Duncan is a student at La Marque High School. A member of the National Jr. Honor Society, Ms. Duncan will be a contributing writer for The Post Newspaper as she will offer a teenager’s perspective on news and events in the community.