LOVE, FAMILY FOUNDATION FOR DOYLE’S SUCCESS STORY

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Features Editor

As I spent time with Charles and Mary Ellen Doyle, I was reminded that smiling abundantly is often a key to success in family and career. Throughout our interview, each one of them shared a smile as wide as I-45, welcoming me to proceed with my questioning.

The couple met at Oklahoma University in their junior year. “I spotted Mary Ellen at a social event and asked my friend to introduce me to her. She was a big lady on campus.” Mr. Doyle reminisces.

Replied Mrs. Doyle, “Well he just liked me because I have good teeth.”

He reminds her, “And you are Catholic.” She agrees, pointing to the Madonna on their wall.

“He was attracted to me and I was certainly attracted to him,” said Mrs. Doyle.

“It’s been a life-long love story,” Mr. Doyle added.

The interview proceeds like a pendulum swinging from one to the other as they share their life’s journey. They don’t miss a beat as couple, the spring in their temperaments radiates confidence and hope in the 86-year-old couple.

Mary Ellen and Charles have built a legacy in Galveston County that started with him accepting a job for Union Carbide in Texas City rather than taking a job offer from DuPont in Delaware.

The Doyle family legacy began when they took their wedding vows in 1956. Now, there is a grand total of 45 members in their multigenerational family with the anticipation of adding two more (a new baby and a pending marriage) members this year, bringing the total to 47. They have five children of their own (four sons and one daughter), 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

“I was an only child, and I wanted a big family,” said Mary Ellen.

Mary Ellen dedicated her life to raising their large family. She also worked as a columnist for The Galveston County Daily News and The Texas City Sun. Charles credits her audience as a local journalist with giving him a boost when he ventured out into the world as a consultant.

Charles was determined he would go into banking and he did, resigning from his secure paycheck with Union Carbide in 1967 to become a financial consultant. “It was nerve racking to make that decision,” said Mary Ellen, “But I believed in him.”

His first freelance task was providing financial asset management to doctors from Houston.

By 1969 he was President of The First State Bank in Hitchcock. Through his leadership, the bank evolved to become Texas First Bank, which now has 26 branches. His career as a banker was extensive with many leadership roles. Each role he held insured small community banks were represented.

Community engagement is a value they both hold dearly. Mary Ellen was the first female president of United Way in Texas City and Charles served as Mayor of Texas City from 1990-2000; one of their sons, Matthew, served as Texas City’s Mayor from 2004-2020. Both used their positions to raise financial resources for numerous community improvement projects.

“They beautified Texas City beyond what anyone had thought possible,” said Texas City resident, Jose Boix.

Many of the bronze statues throughout Texas City are a direct result of their efforts. It is little surprise the convention center in Texas City carries the name of Charles T. Doyle.

They came to Texas and gave their all to accomplish their dreams and enhance the lives of many. They enjoyed freedom of travel with all expenses paid through his work for community banks. They have lived a high and good life, but they know their lives have been blessed, which is why they don’t take their status lightly.

“We have been very blessed,” both said numerous times.

Using their love for each other and their commitment to serving their community, they have built a legacy for generations of Texas City’s residents and visitors to enjoy.

The Doyles will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary this summer with a simple multigenerational family gathering.