Miracles Do Happen

Several years ago I had begun studying the scriptures especially pertaining to God healing our mortal bodies. (I had just received healing from MS through the promises of God’s word).

I was not doing this in order to please God or for some religious instruction I had tasted and seen that the Lord is good, and I wanted more of Him. So I became a disciple of Jesus through His word and I began putting His word to practical use in my own life.

(“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” Romans 12;2)

As I studied I watched everything that Jesus and His disciples (students) had done and this replayed in my mind over and over.

One day I went to visit a friend from church during a cold snap. I had never been to her house so I was admiring some pictures when she mentioned that her hand was in a lot of pain. She said that she had recently been diagnosed with a form of arthritis and had wrapped her shrubs in the cold without her gloves and it hurt.

I asked to see her hand and suddenly a fear tried to grip me as I saw the damage. Now I don’t recall which hand it was but the index finger was white, totally transparent, with no blood flow at all and there was a huge knot in her knuckle. I drew in a breath and said, “We need to pray!”

Just about that time her husband entered the house and she told him, “Honey, look at my hand.”

His face suddenly became very serious and we all agreed, “Let’s pray.”

I remember asking the Holy Spirit in my heart, “Lord, how do we pray for this?” I felt an impression of “simple.” So I said something like, “Blood flow, knot leaves in Jesus name.”

As soon as I said the name of Jesus we all 3 witnessed blood starting to flow. She held her hand up and we watched the knot disappear and like a thermometer the blood flowed straight up her finger until the tip was pulsating a healthy color.

She began laughing and testing her hand by opening and closing it and excitedly she exclaimed “The pain is gone! Look at my hand! Praise Jesus the pain is gone!”

I have to admit, I wasn’t rejoicing at the moment, in fact I was in a bit of shock as my natural mind was trying to reason and comprehend what my eyes had just witnessed.

A miracle of God. A supernatural occurrence.

Her husband, who had not said a word but just stared at her hand suddenly told us, “Come on, let’s go.”

We looked at each other, “Go where?”

“To my mother’s house.” I found out later that his mother had been unable to walk for some time, she had an ailment that grew progressively worse. But when you witness a miracle like the one we just saw your faith shoots through the roof! We went to see his mother and yes, after we told her what we saw and shared scripture with her she agreed to let us pray for her and she walked across the room on her own faith.

Now, here was my question to the Lord on my way home that night, “Okay Father but how come not all people get healed. How come hospitals are not emptied now?”

In the middle of the night when my mind was at rest I heard the Lord speak to my heart and I bolted straight up and said out loud, “Childlike faith!!!”

You know as children most of us did not have to beg our parents for food or clothes or medicine. (Things may not have been available at times for various reasons but most parents’ hearts are to supply them.)

Jesus said, “If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.” Mark 9:23

When a parent picks up their child you don’t hear the child say, “I believe in my heart and I confess with my mouth that my father will not drop me.” LOL!

Sometimes I pray, “Lord I believe, help my unbelief.” If we allow it, the mountains of unbelief working/promoted in this world and our own physical senses (see, taste, hear, smell and feel) can dominate and subdue the faith of Jesus planted in our born again spirits. Gal. 5:22-23

But God has given us this wonderful gift of His love … our free will.

Just like He will not force us into a relationship with Him, neither will He force us to receive healing in our bodies or any other “spiritual blessing.”

Just a few weeks after my friend’s miracle you had better believe my faith was working overtime!!! Lol. I was in praying mode for sure and excited to see more compassionate works of God. I wanted to spread the good news! Jesus is still healing today!!! His word works!

I was at another friend’s birthday party and there was a young man, around 30, in a wheelchair. Apparently he had suffered an injury in his teens and was unable to walk.

We struck up a conversation and he mentioned God and told me he was a Christian. Well, I began sharing my own testimony of how the Lord had healed me from things in the past and the miracle of the hand that I had just witnessed. And I was just about to ask him if I could pray with him when the Lord spoke to my heart, “Ask him if he wants to be healed.”

Well, immediately I thought, “That’s silly Lord, of course he wants to be healed.”

But wisely, I obeyed the Lord and said to the young man, “Do you want to come out of that wheelchair?”

He paused for a long moment and slowly drawled, “Ummm, eventually.”

I was stunned! Then the Lord showed me something.

Since I had met him, in just a few short hours I had witnessed countless people, mostly women, waiting on him, serving him food and drinks and … close hugs.

The Lord showed me that he was comfortable in his current situation in life. The young man did not have to work, the government supplied him financially, his family and friends waited on him, and he was enjoying the attention and “close hugs.”

It grieved my heart so much. I knew God loved him unconditionally but I also knew that He had a better plan for his life than this.

Now please don’t get me wrong, I know every situation is different.

But many times we blame God when scripture tells us it is our own unbelief working somewhere, in the person, family, friends or people that prohibits the promises of God from coming to pass. Unfortunately, many times we esteem the opinions of men or situations or science higher than the Word of God and what He says.

There are also sometimes when it seems there is no reason why someone didn’t get healed. But this is not the time to change the Word of God to fit our own experiences.

Or to twist the Word of God, the examples that Jesus showed us and all the works of believers, and try to create our own theology and doctrines.

Instead these are the times we should say, “Well, Lord, we don’t know what happened but Your Word is truth and You haven’t changed your mind. Somewhere we missed it. Help us to receive from You.”

One last testimony for the road Readers.

A friend of mine went to church with a couple whose young daughter got her finger smashed in a door. They said it was barely attached when they wrapped her hand in a towel, put her in the back seat and raced for the hospital.

But all the way they could hear her weeping in pain and repeating in a tiny voice, “I am a child of God and my finger is healed! I am a child of God and my finger is healed!!”

As the emergency room staff carefully unwrapped the towel and began cleaning up the blood they discovered … a perfectly intact and healed finger. No signs of trauma whatsoever.

Childlike faith. Faith is so simple even a child can understand it. Because they don’t question it. They just accept and receive it. What do you need healed in your life today? Body? Mind? Marriage? Finances? Relationship? Go to His word, find out what His promises are in the area you need healing. Unplug from unbelief and set your eyes on what He says about you and your tiny mustard size seed of faith will reach out and take what your loving Heavenly Father has already provided by grace.

“I am a child of God and my _____________ is healed!”

(Dear Readers, I realize in the area of healing there has been much confusion and legalism, anger, disappointment, and broken hearts. And I don’t profess to be a perfect example of receiving God’s best, but I do believe and keep seeking Him and His word.

We are not under the law, but there are spiritual laws put into place for our benefit. God is no respecter of persons (Acts 10:34) so anyone can receive healing, but “people are perishing for lack of knowledge.” Hosea 4:6.

There are many great resources to help you become a disciple of His word, to help you receive God’s best in your life or renew your mind in a certain area. I have total confidence in pointing you to the ministry that changed my life and relationship with the Lord. Www.awmi.net– Andrew Wommack. He pointed me to the word of God and the word of God pointed me to Jesus. And all of Andrew’s resources are FREE:).

