Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rates Dickinson’s Donovan Green and P.J. Williams
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rates Dickinson’s Donovan Green and P.J. Williams as the state’s best players at their respective positions. Green is rated as the state’s top tight, while Williams ranks atop the pack at center. Green is also rated by national recruiting guru Tom Lemming as the nation’s top tight end. Both will attend Texas A&M after playing their final season with the Gators this fall.
