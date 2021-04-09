DONNIE L. “DON” HANEY. 1947 – 2021

Don went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2021 at the age of 73. He preceded in death by his parents, W.L. and Bessie Haney. He was born in Texas City on June 20, 1947. He attended Heights Elementary, Levi Fry Jr. High and graduated from Texas City High School in 1965. Don served in the United State Air Force from September 1966 until April 1970.

He was a member of the South Pasadena Rotary, A.F.A.M. Lodge 1155 and belonged to Sunset United Methodist Church. He owned Don Haney Electric Inc. from 1974-1983.

Don was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1983 and became disabled. Don loved country music, especially Merle Haggard. He liked to play the guitar and play “Silver Wings”. Don enjoyed fixing things and used to say, “It I can’t fix it, it belongs in the trash!” Don loved his grandbabies and cherished being called “Grandon.”

Don is survived by his loving daughter Shellie Haney Cavazos and beloved son Anselmo (Danny) Cavazos. His precious grandchildren were adored by their Grandon: Da’Shell and Alec Cavazos. He is also survived by wife Apra, son Donnie Jr. (Suzie) and grandson Drake Haney. Don will be remembered by his brother Roy Haney, niece, nephew, friends, and extended family.

We love and miss you Grandon. You will be forever in our hearts.