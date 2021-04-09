Gulf Coast Annual Herb Fair returns on May 5, 2021 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Moody Gardens. Tour the interesting vendors for free and enjoy lunch at the Moody Gardens Grand Ballroom. This year’s featured speaker is Chef Mary Bass. Cost is $40 per person; checks can be sent to Ellen Perry at 2903 Dominique Drive, Galveston TX 77551. There will also be an exciting Garden Glass workshop on May 4, 2021 from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. Cost is $45 per person; checks can be sent to Judy Anderson, 726 Beachcomber, Houston TX, 77062. For more information, contact Fran Card at pelicanway88@att.net.