I FALL TO PIECES …

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Writer

Dear Readers, I don’t have to tell you that our world is really being shaken up! And I believe we should keep ourselves informed because the old saying, “what you don’t know can’t hurt you,” is a LIE … what we don’t know is killing us!

“My people perish for lack of knowledge,” is true and it’s the worldly knowledge that is causing many to perish. Many are leaning on their own understanding and falling apart. So I want to encourage you to fall to pieces the right way and be built up in truth. This is why I am resurrecting this column from many years ago.

Without sounding too much like a country and western song, I ran into an old friend of mine the other day. It was my first “serious” Bible stowed away for safekeeping. That is because it is now held together with a rubber band. The cover is cracked, the binding is taped and many of the pages have frayed and fallen out.

There are many others just like it throughout the world, but this one is mine.

It wasn’t my first Bible, but it was the first one that I loved.

I think it was my Mother who gave me my first copy when I was four or five. It was this cute tiny palm size version. (Never mind I couldn’t read yet. It had some pictures … Ocean “unzipped” in the middle, that was fun, Big boat. Animals. Lots of water. Rainbow. Okay, I think I got this down. I’m good now.)

There’s no telling what happened to that book. I probably traded it for Silly Putty, MatchBox racing cars or some other valuable commodity at the time.

Now I won my next Bible in Sunday school for perfect attendance. I remember it had a picture of Jesus holding a little lamb. This “trophy” probably sat on my bookshelf in between Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys for who knows how long.

And bless his heart, my dad gave me a couple more in the “wander” years hoping I would crack them open some time. (Thank-you Jesus for praying parents!!!!! And grandparents, family, friends! And sometimes complete strangers.)

Because waaaaaay back, I heard the Truth and a seed was planted in my heart and one day I let go of pride and humbled myself. By faith, I called out to Jesus for help and He answered with grace, that is when I was reborn in the Spirit by the power of His Holy Spirit. (John Chapter 3.)

But the first seed, the Gospel (good news), was planted with a Word.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He (Jesus) was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made.

In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not comprehend it.” John 1:1-5

“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14

Even though the Apostle John is literally speaking of when God took on a human form, I can testify to the fact that when you read the Bible with your heart, and with the intentions of getting to know God and not just about Him, then the Word will take on flesh.

Jesus is alive and He will become more real to you. He’ll speak to you from the pages, and His word will become written on your heart as you spend time and come to know Him.

I don’t remember starting out with a set schedule of when I was going to read this new Bible. The only plan I had was to grow intimate with God and I knew I would find Him there. Some days I would read a few verses, sometimes more. But I went after God with all I had! Fully committed. Determined that nothing was going to stop me and everything, and person, would have to take a back seat!

Let me stop here and say that religion teaches behavior modification but true Christianity is about transformation. (Do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.)