STARLIGHT GALA HOSTED BY THE SANTA FE TX EDUCATIONFOUNDATION CELEBRATES FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL STARLIGHT GALA: DREAM BIG, WORK HARD, REACH FOR THE STARS

SANTA FE, TX, – The virtual Starlight Gala was hosted on Tuesday, April 6th, along with KHEA/Clear Life Media who streamed the event. Every detail was buttoned up including charcuterie baskets and meal delivery gift cards delivered to top sponsors. Attention to detail was important to make our sponsors and guests feel like they were at a first class event, and our Gala Committee delivered on that. Emcee’s Gardy Garcia, KHEA Radio and Clear Life Media, and Gina Welsh, Executive Director of the Santa Fe TX Education Foundation, led the night that featured video clips of students, teachers, staff, community leaders, and business owners sprinkled throughout.

Special guest, Jose Boix, a retired engineer and Texas City Foundation of the Future Board Member, started off the evening by explaining the importance of the work of education foundations and why it’s important to support them. Galveston County has six education foundations who network and collaborate for the better of their respective school districts. In the words of Jose, “Education is our future, and education foundations are helping to develop that future. Education foundations are helping to touch tomorrow…today!”

Following along with the theme, NASA jumped in eager to promote the message and importance of always striving to do better and embracing life’s “twists and turns” to lead you to your path in life. Catherine Koerner, the Orion Program Manager, shared an excellent update on their future as well as her own learning experiences that led her to where she is today.

Brandon Noto with ANB Auctions, and a Santa Fe High School teacher overseeing the welding program and Ag Mechanics, facilitated the live auction comprised of projects made by students, like a BBQ pit and a farmhouse coffee table. Also included was a large assortment of items from local Santa Fe businesses and the coveted parking spaces at each campus.

The virtual format of the Starlight Gala allowed the foundation to reach community members, or even alumni, family,

or friends across the country, who might not otherwise attend in person. The possibility of spreading the mission in this

way was truly exciting. “I believe part of the success of our virtual gala is that the team was open to exploring how these types of events are done and adapting to new ways of doing things. It has been an adventure that was so exciting to be a part of. Seeing the chat on the Gala site that night telling us how much the attendees were enjoying the event was a great compliment. We appreciate all the sponsors, attendees and everyone who donated to this awesome event that will help our foundation to enrich the lives of the kids in our schools,” Foundation Treasurer