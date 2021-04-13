How would you describe your Christian life!

Are you hot (really close to God)? Are you cold (far away from God)? Are you lukewarm?

Do you still use profanity or live a life of fornication or adultery? Are you destroying the temple of God? Today, your life can be transformed by the Holy Spirit.

When you became a Christian, repenting of your sin and putting your faith in Jesus alone, the Holy Spirit comes into your life and you are indwelt by the Holy Spirit (I Corinthians 6:19-20). Do you have the Holy Spirit? You do if you are a Christian.

How would you characterize your Christian life? If we believe that the goal of our life in Christ is to be like Christ, and to accomplish this, our faith must be anchored in Christ, then how do we do it? Through Christ’s victory on the cross, He has given us all that we need to live out this life in Him.

The God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in the heavenly realms with every spiritual blessing in Christ” (Ephesians 1:3).

As we live for the Lord, and things become difficult due to the enemy of our soul constantly trying to kill our faith, we can rely on at least three things, as our faith remains rooted in Christ. These things not only define the Christian life, but, help to instruct us on living for the Lord.

1. Have Confidence

“Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).

2. Abide Faithfully

“Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me. I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing” (John 15:4-5).

We are to abide faithfully. Have you ever felt like giving up, yelling “I can’t take it anymore!” When these words are spoken, our walk with the Lord, Jesus has commanded us to remain in Him. If we would ever entertain the thought of walking away from the Lord, we not only take these words to heart, but also remember this dialogue between Peter and the Lord: You do not want to leave too, do you? Jesus asked the Twelve. Simon Peter answered him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and to know that you are the Holy One of God’” (John 6:66-69).

3. Apply the Word

“Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like someone who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like” (James 1:22-24).

You can speak the word all you want (or hear it for that matter), but if you do not apply what you speak or hear to your life, it will gain you nothing. As cited previously, we have been given all things that pertain to life and godliness. One of these things is the Word of God.

We can grow in grace is by regularly ingesting the Word of God and then living it out. How else will we even begin to meet our goal of becoming more like Christ?

As we approach boldly, abide faithfully, and apply abundantly, all the while keeping our faith in Christ, we can be rest assured that He will be faithful and see us through our most difficult.

Describe your faith in one word. No flourishes. No explanation. Just one word. It isn’t about religion, or orthodoxy, theology vs the guy down the street. It isn’t about belief, traditions, rituals, or denominations. It is about one very simple, person: Jesus.

So, if I were left with nothing left to say, but one word…it would be Christ. Now for the obvious question: What ONE word would you use to describe your faith? It could be Jesus, or it could be something else….grace, hope, joy, peace, redemption. You name it.

