Pregnancy Help Center shows Life is Beautiful for area’s expectant mothers

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

A baby layette hugs the wall and a baby changing table is seen at the end of the hallway. Soft hues of green and gentle decorations along with warm greetings from one of the four staff set the tone for a loving, nurturing, safe place to be. That place is The Pregnancy Help Center of Galveston, which first opened its doors on March 19, 2018.

“Our services are meant to be a source of spiritual, emotional and physical support for women who are experiencing unplanned pregnancies,” said Julie Johnson, the Director of the Help Center.

Moms in unplanned pregnancies often have many unmet basic needs such as medical care and costly baby items. Connecting young moms with all the resources in the community available to them is a key component to the center’s mission. Stocked with baby formula and diapers, the center provides for some immediate needs. A maternity and baby clothing closet also helps moms in need.

The center also operates as a medical clinic providing pregnancy tests and limited OB ultrasounds. There are two registered nurses on staff and two doctors who provide volunteer services. Moms who need proof of pregnancy to apply for Medicaid will be issued one if they have a positive pregnancy test. This document is a first step to getting a mom on track for having a healthy baby.

Ultrasounds are a key tool in the center’s role to provide moms with details of their unborn child. “When moms see their baby on the screen, they see a life,” said Johnson. “We only do an ultrasound if they are not established with medical services,” she added.

Three options for the unborn baby are explained to new clients: keeping their baby, adoption and abortion.

The center uses “A Woman’s Right to Know”, an informational booklet, provided by the state of Texas’ Department of State Health Services to educate moms on abortion. “Our goal is to give someone all the opportunities to choose life, but they are not shamed or judged into any decision,” said Johnson.

Women who have selected an abortion are offered post procedure counseling, but the center will not provide any referrals for abortions. “We are pro-life,” said Johnson.

Classes taught by medical professionals are offered to expectant parents. Parents begin to learn about the baby growing within them, how to care for themselves while pregnant, childbirth and all-around parenting basics. Bible studies are held in conjunction with the classes.

Through class attendance, moms can earn items such as the layette and diapers. If they attend a class on car seat safety, they are given a new car seat.

Betty Shewmake, a mother of a teenage parent, is very thankful for the classes. “My 16-year-old daughter and I went to the classes together and she really learned how much I love her. It helped us become closer,” said Shewmake.

Her daughter delivered a healthy baby boy who is now 15 months old.

Because miscarriages are a very under supported time of grieving, the center has recently expanded their services to include miscarriage grief support. Each grieving mom is given a pendant with a pair of angel wings and a set of baby feet to commemorate their love for the unborn child they lost.

The center grew out of a group of ministers from Galveston who met weekly to pray for issues on the island. At one such meeting the need to help young moms came up. “We talked about it and it didn’t take long for it to all come together,” said Aarron Sanders President of the board of directors and Pastor at Coastal Community Church.

Volunteers for the center are given on-line training and in-person supervision while they develop their skills in serving as client advocate. Funding for the center comes from individuals, churches and grants from other non-profits.

“Life is Beautiful” is the theme for this year’s 3rd annual fundraising gala. The evening will include light appetizers, presentations by three speakers, and a movie titled, “Life Is Beautiful,” which highlights the work done at the center.

The evening event takes place at Moody Gardens IMAX Theater on April 22, 2021 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $25, and seats are still available.